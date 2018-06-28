Sisto: The Viking born in Africa

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Denmark vs France - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 26, 2018 France's Raphael Varane in action with Denmark's Pione Sisto REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

As Pione Sisto trudged off the lush Luzhniki turf on Tuesday to make way for Victor Fischer in the 60th minute, Denmark fans got to their feet to applaud the boy born in Uganda to South Sudanese parents.

“We are the Vikings,” the Danes’ vocal cords roared — obviously a defiant call to fight steeped in the history of Scandinavians.

Kobi LaCroix song, ‘We Are the Vikings’ aptly captures the Danes’ indomitable spirit as is in the opening line, ‘In the vast and frozen country of the free and the brave’.

It goes on to extol their fearlessness thus, “We plunder and we pillage to our liking

We’re coming to your town, so spread the news, We live to fight and never lose.”

It was an appreciation of a boy, who later in the Mixed Zone, after the 0-0 draw with France that would charm journalists covering the 2018 World Cup.

Sisto has been involved and impressed in all of Denmark’s Group C matches against Peru, Australia and France raking up over 173 minutes of action.

“Yeah, yeah,” amid an infectious laughter, Sisto added, “My roots are in East Africa. I was born in Uganda, but my parents are South Sudanese,” at the prompting of Standard Sports.

From the match, it was clear Sisto who plies his trade with Spain’s Celta Vigo has absorbed the fighting ethic of the Danes, the one of “We warriors of virtue, battle hardened and austere, ” as LaCroix’s lyrics go.

Sisto arrived in Denmark as a two-month-old kid in the spring of 1995 at a remote village of Hoejslev Stationsby, with his parents who had fled war in South Sudan.

“Growing up, I found a culture of people working hard to make it. Our parents too are focused and therefore it was not difficult following in their foot steps,” Sisto said.

The Denmark winger has his six siblings; Lobolohitti, Margaret, Akari, Cathy, Angelo, Lopunyak, Adeleide and Regina.

“I have been to Africa once since we moved to Europe. I was there (South Sudan) for two months. It is a lovely country,” Sisto said.

Asked what he would do for Africa, Sisto laughed off the question saying he will have drifted into politics.

“For me, I am just playing football knowing I am affecting the young kids and to be a good example to them.

“I love knowledge. I love to read a lot about history. I am trying to educate myself and then educate other people. Well, I have no foundation, but I have my instagram page where I share knowledge,’ the lively Sisto said. “I would like kids to be happy with what they have in Africa.

People don’t realise how fantastic really Africa is, but it takes education to realise it for that is how I did too.”