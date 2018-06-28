Maradona very much part of World Cup since 1982
Football owes him. Widely regarded as the best football player of all time, perhaps second only to Pele or better, Diego Armando Franco Maradona is making headlines here in Russia.
Reports that he had been taken ill while watching the absorbing clash between his beloved Albiceleste battle Super Eagles in St Petersburg, the 57-year-old sent twitter to a meltdown.
Maradona loves football and football world loves him back so that even a snooze after several pints of tipple would draw interest, as perhaps it happened on Tuesday night.
Security personnel and paramedics swiftly responded following some distress calls from the VIP box just to ensure the football icon, who led Argentina to glory in 1986, was well.
The former midfield wizard later posted on his facebook page after reports of health scare thus: “I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, nor was I, hospitalised.”
“At half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation.
“I was checked by a doctor and he recommended that I leave before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were playing for everything. How could I leave?
Videos have emerged of the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Real Betis and Napoli star enjoying a tango in the VIP box with an unidentified female fan in Nigerian jersey during the match.
Maradona, who coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup had demanded to be granted access to the team after Croatia decimated the 1978 and 1986 World champions, a result that left them teetering on the brink of elimination.
Well, he wasn’t granted his wish but Lionel Messi struck his first goal to set Argentina to their 2-1 win over Nigeria to the joy of Maradona.
