Own Goal leads race stand out

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Six own goals have been scored by close of matches on Tuesday equaling the World Cup record of players putting the ball in their goal.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Nigeria), Denis Cheryshev (Russia), Thiago Cionek (Poland), Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco) and Aziz Behich (Australia) have all shaken their own nets so far.

With plenty of matches still to be played, it is likely Own Goal will shutter the record and perhaps there is still more time for a classic own goal than Bouhaddouz’s thumping header.