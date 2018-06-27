PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Brazil take on Serbia
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
207Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Brazil are set to play against Serbia in a thrilling World Cup match tonight.
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Brazil take on Serbia
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
World Cup fans shocked as they spot what Lionel Messi did at half-time of Nigeria clash
World Cup 2018 22 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decisionFootball 4 hours ago
- Cat predicts Nigeria to beat ArgentinaWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss playersWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Game Yetu is giving away ORIGINAL Argentina and Nigeria jerseys to lucky winners! To win ENTER here…World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Liverpool finally sign ‘Steven Gerrard replacement’Football 6 hours ago
- Rojo reveals what Messi told them in half-time talkWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- Russia 2018: France to meet second-placed team in Group D as Denmark meet winnerWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago