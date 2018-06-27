PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Brazil take on Serbia

Brazil are set to play against Serbia in a thrilling World Cup match tonight. Brazil fans making their way to the Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Serbia fans preparing for the big match [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Brazil fans outside the stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Serbia fans on their way to the Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]