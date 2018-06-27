Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decision

207 Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 17:48 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 17:48 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The news that Marouane Fellaini is set to stay at Manchester United doesn't seem to have gone down well with many of the club's supporters.

After Fellaini announced that he'd reveal his future before the weekend, it was widely anticipated that he would be announcing a free transfer move to another club, with his Old Trafford deal expiring.

But surprisingly, the Belgium international - who is currently away with his country at the World Cup - is instead now set to stay in Manchester and agree a new two-year deal.

And as discovered by the Manchester Evening News, plenty of fans aren't happy. [PHOTO: COURTESY] [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.