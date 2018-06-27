Rojo reveals what Messi told them in half-time talk

Rojo celebrates goal with Messi [Photo: Courtesy]

Argentina booked their ticket for the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup after a 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 14th minute to put Argentina in the lead. The Argentina captain was seen speaking to his teammates in the tunnel as they were about to start the second half, with Argentina 1-0 up.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses equalized the scores from a penalty spot in the 51st minute after Mascherano fouled Nigeria’s Balogun.

However, Marcos Rojo scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to send Argentina through to the last 16. Messi celebrates Argentina's first goal against Nigeria [Photo: Courtesy]

The Manchester United defender has now revealed what Messi told them to inspire the win.

‘Messi came up to us and told us to calm down and not be stressed," he said when discussing what his skipper had said in the tunnel,’ said Rojo.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘We felt nervous and that message helped us a lot and gave me personally a huge confidence boost." Messi held his own half-time talk with Argentina players [Photo: Courtesy] The talk inspired his team to win the match [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Messi told everyone that it was either life or death. It could've gone badly. We could've conceded but Leo was stubborn.

‘He told me to run forward. Even [Javier] Mascherano. He told everyone to attack no matter what. He truly read the game and risks. He's a leader. The best.’ He added.

Argentina will now face France in the last-16 on Saturday.