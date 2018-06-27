World Cup fans shocked as they spot what Lionel Messi did at half-time of Nigeria clash

345 Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Messi gives a rousing speech. [Photo/Courtesy]

Lionel Messi conducted his very own half-time team talk during Argentina's World Cup Group D clash against Nigeria - and it left fans shocked.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led by example when he tucked away a stunning finish in the first half.

The Barcelona forward latched on to a long Ever Banega ball, brilliantly bringing it down before smashing it in with his right foot.

Argentina, who needed a win to reach the last-16, entered the break 1-0 up. As the stars made their way back out onto the pitch, Messi stopped his team-mates to give a quick team talk.

