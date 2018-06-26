Argentina strike late to advance to World Cup knockout stages

By Reuters: Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Messi and Argentina are on their way to the round of 16.

A late goal by Marcos Rojo gave Argentina a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nigeria in Group D on Tuesday and sent the twice champions through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 14th minute with an expertly taken shot. However, Nigeria were level six minutes after the restart, when Javier Mascherano fouled Leon Balogun in the area and Victor Moses stepped up to slot the resulting penalty past Franco Armani.

With the game ebbing away from Argentina, Gabriel Mercado crossed from the right in the 86th minute and Rojo turned the ball into the goal with a first time strike to spark wild celebrations from the Argentines.

Argentina face France in the last 16 after finishing second in the group, while Croatia take on Group C runners-up Denmark. Nigeria and Iceland are out after finishing third and fourth, respectively.

 

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: champions Argentina
LATEST STORIES
Iceland crash out of World Cup after Croatia loss
Iceland crash out of World Cup after Croatia loss
World Cup 2018 44 minutes ago
Argentina strike late to advance to World Cup knockout stages
Argentina strike late to advance to World Cup knockout stages
World Cup 2018 57 minutes ago
CONFIRMED Line-ups Nigeria vs Argentina a head of 9pm kick-off
CONFIRMED Line-ups Nigeria vs Argentina a head of 9pm kick-off
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Sweden star threatened, racially abused for costly mistake against Germany
Sweden star threatened, racially abused for costly mistake against Germany
World Cup 2018 2 days ago
Salah snubs post-match press conference ‘due to ill-health’
Salah snubs post-match press conference ‘due to ill-health’
World Cup 2018 5 hours ago
Portugal concede late penalty as Uruguay await in last 16
Portugal concede late penalty as Uruguay await in last 16
World Cup 2018 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES