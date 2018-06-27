Dull draw enough for Danes and France

Denmark vs France. [Photo/Courtesy]

France advanced to the round of 16 from Group C as leaders after a dull 0-0 draw with Denmark at the Luzhniki Stadium.

With poor Socceroos of Australia beaten 2-0 by Peru in Sochi, the gloss evaporated inside Luzhniki as France with six changes failed to raise the roof covering a sold out crowd of 78,011 in Moscow.

France will now meet whoever finishes second in last night’s Group D that had Croatia, Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

Peru opened their account in the 19th minute via André Carrillo, the first goal at the World Cup goal since Guillermo la Rosa in 1982. Paolo Guerrero who nearly missed the tournament capped a fine day for Peru by netting their second as the Socceroos capitulated.

The result means Australia finish bottom of the group despite a promising performance on day one which needed Video Assistant Referee to break their resolve in that 2-1 defeat to France.

In Luzhniki, though, France and Denmark strolled to a barren, the first without a goal at this tournament.

The result means that France and Denmark, who drew 0-0 in the group’s other match, both qualify for the last 16.

Group winners France will play the runners-up in a group containing Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria, while Denmark will play the team who finishes to