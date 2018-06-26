CONFIRMED Line-ups Nigeria vs Argentina a head of 9pm kick-off

By Game Yetu: Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 20:09 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Nigeria

    23Uzoho    6Balogun    5Troost-Ekong    22Omeruo    11Moses    4Ndidi    10Mikel    8Etebo    2Idowu    7Musa    14Iheanacho

Substitutes

    1Ezenwa    3Echiéjilé    9Ighalo    12Shehu    13Simy    15Obi    16Akpeyi    17Onazi    18Iwobi    19Ogu    20Awaziem    21Ebuehi

Argentina

    12Armani    2Mercado    17Otamendi    16Rojo    3Tagliafico    14Mascherano    7Banega    15Pérez    10Messi    11Di María    9Higuaín

Substitutes

    1Guzmán    4Ansaldi    5Biglia    6Fazio    8Acuña    13Meza    18Salvio    19Agüero    20Lo Celso    21Dybala    22Pavón    23Caballero

Referee:    Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

