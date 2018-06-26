CONFIRMED Line-ups Nigeria vs Argentina a head of 9pm kick-off
By Game Yetu:
77Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 20:09 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Nigeria
23Uzoho 6Balogun 5Troost-Ekong 22Omeruo 11Moses 4Ndidi 10Mikel 8Etebo 2Idowu 7Musa 14Iheanacho
Substitutes
1Ezenwa 3Echiéjilé 9Ighalo 12Shehu 13Simy 15Obi 16Akpeyi 17Onazi 18Iwobi 19Ogu 20Awaziem 21Ebuehi
Argentina
12Armani 2Mercado 17Otamendi 16Rojo 3Tagliafico 14Mascherano 7Banega 15Pérez 10Messi 11Di María 9Higuaín
Substitutes
1Guzmán 4Ansaldi 5Biglia 6Fazio 8Acuña 13Meza 18Salvio 19Agüero 20Lo Celso 21Dybala 22Pavón 23Caballero
Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
