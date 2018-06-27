Gor Mahia talisman joins Tanzanian champions on a two-year contract

Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere celebrates after scoring against Nakumatt in a league match at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos, in February. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Striker Meddie Kagere seems to have had enough at Gor Mahia and has penned a two-year contract with Tanzanian giants, Simba SC.

The player arrived in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, on Monday afternoon accompanied by his agent.

According to sources, the player has been offered a Sh7million sign-on fee and a monthly salary of Sh450,000 for two years.

Kagere’s contract with Gor Mahia expires on Saturday and his move to Tanzania seems to have caught club officials off-guard, saying they were negotiating for a new deal.

According to Gor Mahia treasurer, Sally Bollo, the player had been given permission to go to his native country Rwanda to renew his passport.

“Kagere’s contract together with another player were up for review. In fact we met both of them last Sunday and agreed to sign contracts today. Kagere asked for permission to go and get his new Rwandan passport only for us to be informed that he is in Tanzania negotiating with Simba.

“He did the same to us two years ago when he left the club only to come back six months later. If he has made the decision to leave, then we have no quarrel with his move.

“It is all about money and any player, who wishes to leave the club when his contract is up, is free to do so as we seek to get replacements. Kagere’s departure does not portend any crisis in the club,” she said in a statement to the club's fans.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was cagey about the issue.

“What I know is that he was out of contract and was free to do anything after that. I know he is in Simba but not sure whether a deal has been signed, therefore, cannot comment on the matter,” said Kerr.

The club’s Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi, however, seemed to blame some club officials for letting the player go.

Nyangi said the player had not paid his sign-on fee, which was outstanding for one year.

“He has been taken in circles the whole year. League money disappeared (sic), they have not been paid for the Super Cup or winning bonuses. Expect more departures,” she posted on social media.

But the club's Press Officer Tony Anelka, however, denied the allegations.

"Each player was paid Sh37,000 after the SportPesa Cup. The club has a system of paying players, which we adhere to," he said.

Kagere has been in top form since he rejoined Gor Mahia helping them win the SportPesa Premier League title last year.

His performance was also instrumental during group stages of the Confederations Cup and the recently concluded Sportpesa Super Cup in Nakuru.

He has eight league goals and remains the club’s top scorer in all competitions.