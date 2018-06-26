Lionel Messi's wife jets in to support husband at World Cup 2018 amidst rumoured marriage crisis
Lionel Messi 's stunning WAG Antonella Roccuzzo has travelled to Russia and will watch her husband's crunch match against Nigeria tonight from the stands amid rumours of a marriage crisis.
Roccuzzo has watched Argentina's disappointing World Cup campaign from her home city of Rosario, in the Argentinian province of Santa Fe so far but has travelled to St Petersburg for tonight's match.
Messi and his teammates face Nigeria in a crunch match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, with the Albiceste needing a win after drawing with Iceland in their opening match and losing 3-0 to Croatia in their second outing.
South American media had reported rumours of a crisis in Messi's marriage after his wife initially did not travel to Russia to support him in the World Cup.
Roccuzzo has denied the crisis claims, saying she stayed in Argentina to see her family.
She said: "I did not go because I have very young children and because it was scheduled like this. Moreover, I want to enjoy some time with my family who I am not going to see until December."
And she has now travelled to Russia to support her husband in the crunch tie.
Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's opening match and has been widely criticised for his performances at the tournament.
Argentina need to beat Nigeria in their final group match and hope Iceland fail to beat Croatia, who could rest players having already qualified, to progress to the knockout
