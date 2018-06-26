Alcohol to be sold at Champions League games as UEFA lift booze ban

349 Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

England fans enjoy a drink at the World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Alcohol will be sold at Champions League games from the start of next season as UEFA lifted their booze ban.

European football's executive committee amended its regulation to allow the distribution of alcohol in UEFA competitions.

This means national and local laws will now prevail - so booze will be sold in countries that permit alcohol in the stands, such as Germany, but not in those that do not, such as England. Supporters will soon be able to have a drink watching their clubs in the Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

The amended article 36 of UEFA's Safety and Security Regulations reads: “The match organiser may only sell or distribute alcohol within the stadium or its private environs if and within the limits permitted under the national and local law as applicable from time to time.“

Football Supporters Europe welcomed the decision, stating that the ban on booze did not prevent football-related disorder. Fans in other sports, such as rugby, are widely allowed to consume alcohol [Photo: Courtesy]

CEO Ronan Evain said: “For a long time football supporters have felt unfairly treated in comparison with fans of other sports like rugby, to say the least.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"It is not the sport you follow which makes you behave better or worse.

"Furthermore, the alcohol ban did not apply to VIP areas at football matches, causing a two-class society even within the stadia. UEFA have amended the rule [Photo: Courtesy]

"Supporters felt that the alcohol banning policy was paternalistic, as there is absolutely no evidence or research to suggest that banning alcohol in a stadium has any bearing whatsoever on preventing or curtailing football-related disorder in and around it.”