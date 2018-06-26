England also take on Belgium to see who will top Group G

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Argentina and Lionel Messi look to be on the brink of World Cup elimination following a disastrous start to the tournament in Russia. The two-time World Cup winners have picked up just one point from two games thus far and need three points against the Super Eagles to give themselves any chance of progressing.

First things first

Before you go any further, swing by the Oddsshark website, find your preferred betting agency and get your account up and running with a username and password. With the World Cup in full swing and as a brand new customer, you should have several promotions and offers available to you.

Where can I be winning money?

Nigeria currently sit second in Group C after putting in a hugely impressive performance to beat Iceland 2-0 in the last round. The African side are now at 2.75 to reach the round of 16, but just 1.40 to face elimination, according to Oddsshark.

By stark contrast, Argentina are on the brink of elimination after a 3-0 loss to Croatia last time out. The South Americans have just one point and have scored a solitary goal so far, but are nevertheless at 1.72 to reach the knock-out phase.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

And the Argentines come into this final group game as the overwhelming favourites to get the result they need. Looking at the most straightforward kind of bet you can make – the outcome of a game – Argentina are at just 1.55 to pick up three points, while Nigeria are out at 6.50.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, and the likes of Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel di Maria will need to be at their best if they are to get past a hugely talented Nigerian outfit. While predicting the exact score of a game is never an easy feat, a 3-1 win for the South Americans is priced at 13.00.

With two attacking teams on show there should be goals in this one. You can back both teams to score at 1.80, or you can almost double your money by backing “No” at a price of 1.95.

This is a huge game for Argentina and they need to hit the ground running. Back them to win by a three goal margin at 6.50, or alternatively a score draw is priced at 5.50.

Odds: Nigeria (6.50), Argentina (1.55), draw (4.33)

Meanwhile, on Thursday (28 June) England and Belgium meet to decide who will top Group G. It could not be closer – after two games, the teams have identical records, meaning that England currently sit top thanks to a better fair play record.

And it is the Three Lions who are the slight favourites to keep hold of first place. Gareth Southgate’s men are priced at just 1.66 to finish top, but if you fancy Belgium to pip them, you can more than double your money – the Red Devils are priced at 2.10 to grab first place.

This game is quite literally winner takes all. Three points will guarantee top spot for either side, and it is England again who are just in front with the bookmakers to do just that.

A simple bet on the outcome of the match has England at 2.75 to come away victorious, with Belgium only just behind on 2.90. A stalemate, meanwhile, is priced at 3.20.

With both teams likely to make changes this match could be a little slow and stuttered. You can back a goalless draw at 8.50, or a score draw at 4.33.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harry Kane is the favourite to get on the score sheet. The Tottenham Hotspur forward is the leading scorer at the World Cup so far with five goals, and is priced at just 2.10 to net at any time in this game, and 4.50 to open the scoring.

For Belgium, Romelu Lukaku is without doubt their biggest goal threat. He already has four goals at the tournament, and is priced at 5.00 to score either the first or last goal of the game, and 2.30 to score at any time during the match.

But due to changes this could well be a low scoring game. A 1-0 win for England is priced at 9.00, as is a 1-0 win for Belgium.

You can, however, combine an exact score with the goal scorer to try and increase your winnings. Harry Kane to get the goal for England in a 1-0 win is priced at 19.00, meaning u US$10 investment could bring in a US$190 return.

Odds: England (2.75), Belgium (2.90), draw (3.20)