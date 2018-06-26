Female World Cup reporter rebukes fan after attempt to kiss her during live broadcast
A female reporter has been praised after rebuking a football fan who interrupted her broadcast and attempting to kiss her while on camera.
The incident occurred outside the Ekaterinburg Arena on Sunday, ahead of the Group H clash between Japan and Senegal.
Julia Guimarães was working for Brazilian station SporTV, doing a piece to camera as the man approached.
The moment was captured by the camera technicians, as Miss Guimarães moved swiftly dodged the fan's attempt.
From there Miss Guimarães didn't hold back in scolding the man, who she believes was Russian, after which he quickly offered a submissive apology.
"Don't do this," rebuked Miss Guimarães. "Never do this again, OK?
"I'm sorry, sorry, OK, OK," replied the fan off camera.
Miss Guimarães continued: "I don't allow you to do that, never. OK? This is not polite. This is not right.
"Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."
She posted the incident on Twitter, and declared: "It's hard to find words... Luckily, I never experienced this in Brazil! Here, it's happened twice already. Sad! Shameful!"
Guimarães has been commended on social media for her restraint.
But she says it is not the first time a man has attempted to kiss her while on duty in Russia.
"I'm experiencing it a lot in Russia," she told Globo Esporte.
She added that Russian fans are also aiming songs in her direction: "Which obviously I do not understand, but I feel.
"And it's the second time something physical has happened, with a guy trying to kiss me.
"It's awful. I feel helpless, vulnerable. This time I gave an answer, but it's sad, people do not understand.
"I wanted to understand why he thinks he has a right to do that."
