Argentina PLAYERS may pick team to start against Nigeria

By Mirror: Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 09:39 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Lionel Messi, coach Sampaoli and co face a humiliating early exit from the finals [Photo: Courtesy]

Jorge Sampaoli will be in the dugout for Argentina’s do-or-die World Cup clash against Nigeria — even though he might not choose the starting XI.

The players are understood to have gone over his head to general manager Jorge Burruchaga after last week’s 3-0 defeat by Croatia, and he will now consult them over team selection for Tuesday's Group D finale in Saint Petersburg.

Sampaoli admits sparks flew at a crisis meeting behind the scenes.

The Chilean said: “When there’s a defeat, of course there are complaints and people argue with each other. That happens everywhere I have worked at.

 “In the real world, face to face, there is no need for phone calls or messages. You need to find solutions for the good of the team.”

Sampaoli's system has failed to bring results [Photo: Courtesy]

Argentina must win and hope Iceland don't beat a weakened Croatia side in the group's other final game being played at the same time in Rostov-on-Don.

Sampaoli has been heavily criticised for his side’s poor form and his over-reliance on star man Lionel Messi.

He added: “Sometimes people make you feel like a criminal because you lost a game or changed a player."

