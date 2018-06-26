Argentina PLAYERS may pick team to start against Nigeria
Jorge Sampaoli will be in the dugout for Argentina’s do-or-die World Cup clash against Nigeria — even though he might not choose the starting XI.
The players are understood to have gone over his head to general manager Jorge Burruchaga after last week’s 3-0 defeat by Croatia, and he will now consult them over team selection for Tuesday's Group D finale in Saint Petersburg.
Sampaoli admits sparks flew at a crisis meeting behind the scenes.
The Chilean said: “When there’s a defeat, of course there are complaints and people argue with each other. That happens everywhere I have worked at.
“In the real world, face to face, there is no need for phone calls or messages. You need to find solutions for the good of the team.”
Argentina must win and hope Iceland don't beat a weakened Croatia side in the group's other final game being played at the same time in Rostov-on-Don.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Sampaoli has been heavily criticised for his side’s poor form and his over-reliance on star man Lionel Messi.
He added: “Sometimes people make you feel like a criminal because you lost a game or changed a player."
LATEST STORIES
World Cup 2018: Argentina battle Nigeria to save World Cup dream
Female World Cup reporter rebukes fan after attempt to kiss her during live broadcast
Argentina PLAYERS may pick team to start against Nigeria
How Police arrested KDF in Nakuru leg
Colombia’s fear of killer fans
Female World Cup reporter rebukes fan after attempt to kiss her during live broadcast
- Colombia: Fan ejected, loses job over alcoholWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- Lizard Heat keep Three Lions warmWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- Big boys enjoy easy passage in SportPesa Shield last 16Football 11 hours ago
- Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coachRugby 16 hours ago
- Golf: Veteran defeats 136 golfers in annual tournament in MombasaGolf 1 day ago
- Argentina PLAYERS may pick team to start against NigeriaWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Chelsea to fire Conte in hours, fellow Italian to take overFootball 21 hours ago