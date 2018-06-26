FA sad few English fans in Russia

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
England soccer fans watch their team's match in the World Cup against Panama, on a screen at Flat Iron Square in London, Britain, June 24, 2018. Fans celebrate at the end of the match. REUTERS

Perhaps fearing a dose of their own hooligan medicine, English fans haven’t taken Russia by storm.

The few here are well behaved – perhaps offering a good example to Gor Mahia’s Green Army to follow next time they go to Mumias via Luanda Market.

While expressing surprise at the warmth of Russian people FA Chairman Greg Clarke told media: “I am sad that there aren’t more English people here sharing this wonderful football festival because it has surprised me.”

