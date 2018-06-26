FA sad few English fans in Russia
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Perhaps fearing a dose of their own hooligan medicine, English fans haven’t taken Russia by storm.
The few here are well behaved – perhaps offering a good example to Gor Mahia’s Green Army to follow next time they go to Mumias via Luanda Market.
While expressing surprise at the warmth of Russian people FA Chairman Greg Clarke told media: “I am sad that there aren’t more English people here sharing this wonderful football festival because it has surprised me.”
Related Topics: English fans Gor Mahia
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
How Police arrested KDF in Nakuru leg
Boxing 1 hour ago
Big boys enjoy easy passage in SportPesa Shield last 16
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Colombia’s fear of killer fans
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Portugal concede late penalty as Uruguay await in last 16World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Colombia: Fan ejected, loses job over alcoholWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coachRugby 7 hours ago
- All smiles as Kenya breaks winless jinx: Captain Change hails Simbas' fighting spirit, urges teammate to remain focusedRugby 1 day ago
- Chelsea to fire Conte in hours, fellow Italian to take overFootball 12 hours ago
- Uruguay top World Cup group as Spain, Portugal target knockoutsWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Government to summon referee Aden MarwaFootball 1 week ago