Colombia: Fan ejected, loses job over alcohol
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:29 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
A Colombian supporter pictured imbibing alcohol smuggled into the Mordovia Stadium in hollowed out binoculars has been fired by Avianca Cargo Airline.
With Budweiser the official beer partner of Fifa, fans are not allowed into the stadium with alcohol, instead should only partake of the official drink bought from inside.
The fan identified as Luiz Felipe Gomez said the binoculars belonged to his employers who have now sacked him from his job.
Related Topics: Colombian supporter Stadium
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
How Police arrested KDF in Nakuru leg
Boxing 1 hour ago
Big boys enjoy easy passage in SportPesa Shield last 16
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Colombia’s fear of killer fans
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Portugal concede late penalty as Uruguay await in last 16World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Colombia: Fan ejected, loses job over alcoholWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coachRugby 7 hours ago
- All smiles as Kenya breaks winless jinx: Captain Change hails Simbas' fighting spirit, urges teammate to remain focusedRugby 1 day ago
- Chelsea to fire Conte in hours, fellow Italian to take overFootball 12 hours ago
- Uruguay top World Cup group as Spain, Portugal target knockoutsWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Government to summon referee Aden MarwaFootball 1 week ago