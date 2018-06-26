Colombia: Fan ejected, loses job over alcohol

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:29 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Colombian supporter

A Colombian supporter pictured imbibing alcohol smuggled into the Mordovia Stadium in hollowed out binoculars has been fired by Avianca Cargo Airline.

With Budweiser the official beer partner of Fifa, fans are not allowed into the stadium with alcohol, instead should only partake of the official drink bought from inside.

The fan identified as Luiz Felipe Gomez said the binoculars belonged to his employers who have now sacked him from his job.

