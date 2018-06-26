Lizard Heat keep Three Lions warm
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Tuesday, June 26th 2018 at 00:26 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Gareth Southgate’s players here are wearing battery-powered leggings ostensibly to keep them warm.
This Lizard Heat leggings are meant to keep players’ muscles at steady temperature regardless of the climate. It is summer here, but the English are leaving nothing to chance as they hunt for World Cup glory.
The players put on the high-tech leggings even during rest periods. I guess England will have no excuse for not winning a second World Cup to add to the 1966 winners’ medal. [Robin Toskin]
