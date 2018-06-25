Stopping Ronaldo? Iranian fans attempt to deprive Portugal players sleep
A group of Iranian fans gathered outside the hotel occupied by Portugal team at night in City of Saransk, purposely to deprive Portuguese players of sleep.
Portugal is taking on Iran at 5PM EAT in the last game of their group stage match, as their rivals in the group stage Spain takes on African side Morocco.
In a bid to dent the preparation of Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates ahead of the crucial tie, Iranian fans had one weapon-noise making.
Similar tactic has been used by various fans in soccer to interfere with the preparations of the opponents. Cristiano Ronaldo being the main target and the captain was forced to intervene.
A video posted by a user known as Tiago Estevao shows Ronaldo going to the window gesturing at the opposing fans, telling them to minimize the noise so that his teammates can sleep.
Ronaldo foi à janela pedir aos iranianos para o deixarem dormir em paz ????
???? @RTP1 pic.twitter.com/UtYxZBbJF3 — B24 ???????? (@B24PT) June 24, 2018
Portugal and Spain have tied on points and goal difference after winning two games. A win over Iran by large margin would give Ronaldo and co the opportunity top the group.
Spain also has similar opportunity should they win against Morocco by large margin.
Iran have three points after beating Morocco by a solitary goal in the opening match of the group stage. Should they win over Portugal by large margin, they will automatically qualify to the next round.
