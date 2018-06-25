England fans convinced Three Lions will win World Cup 2018
England fans are united in their belief that football is finally coming home.
And who can blame them? Gareth Southgate's impressive young Three Lions team hit five goals without reply in the first half of their 6-1 win over World Cup Group G opponents Panama.
Supporters up and down the country, from Brighton beach to the Isle of Wight, are in jubilant mood, many of them toasting England's performance with drinks in the sun.
Not even a consolation effort from the Central Americans could dampen spirits.
In stark contrast to their showings in recent major tournaments, England appear to be playing with energy, confidence and quality - with no signs of fear or trepidation.
It has many convinced that they can win the World Cup for the first time since Alf Ramsey's team lifted the Jules Rimet trophy way back in 1966.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Comedian and author David Baddiel, who had a hit with 'Three Lions', which has the lyric, "football's coming home", during Euro '96 and France '98, is among those dreaming of glory.
He and Frank Skinner, then hosts of cult TV show Fantasy Football League, teamed up with the Lightning Seeds for the hit record.
He tweeted: "I have to say just at the moment it would be appear to have at least set off on its way home."
England's first-half performance against Panama was nothing short of excellent.
Centre-back John Stones opened the scoring, heading home from a corner, before Harry Kane hammered an emphatic penalty into the top corner after Jesse Lingard was taken down.
LATEST STORIES
VIDEO: Iran fans disrupt Portugal players’ sleep forcing Ronaldo to intervene
'It's coming home,' say England fans after Panama win
Golf: Lejirmah dazzles at Railways Club
Beware England! Falcao on fire as Colombia sends Poland home
- Xhaka and Shaqiri facing possible bans as FIFA probes controversial celebrationsWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Aguero set for axe as efforts to sack Sampaoli failWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- All smiles as Kenya breaks winless jinx: Captain Change hails Simbas' fighting spirit, urges teammate to remain focusedRugby 11 hours ago
- Messi’s diehard fan commits suicide after Argentina shockerWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Golf: Veteran defeats 136 golfers in annual tournament in MombasaGolf 11 hours ago
- Challenges facing Argentina ahead of their must-win group game against NigeriaWorld Cup 2018 13 hours ago
- England lineup against Panama leaked, Southgate brings Chelsea youngstarWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago