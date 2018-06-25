England fans convinced Three Lions will win World Cup 2018

345 Monday, June 25th 2018 at 10:19 GMT +3 | Monday, June 25th 2018 at 10:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Fans celebrating in McCooley's sports bar, Liverpool. [Photo/Courtesy]

England fans are united in their belief that football is finally coming home.

And who can blame them? Gareth Southgate's impressive young Three Lions team hit five goals without reply in the first half of their 6-1 win over World Cup Group G opponents Panama.

Supporters up and down the country, from Brighton beach to the Isle of Wight, are in jubilant mood, many of them toasting England's performance with drinks in the sun.

Not even a consolation effort from the Central Americans could dampen spirits.

In stark contrast to their showings in recent major tournaments, England appear to be playing with energy, confidence and quality - with no signs of fear or trepidation.

It has many convinced that they can win the World Cup for the first time since Alf Ramsey's team lifted the Jules Rimet trophy way back in 1966.

Comedian and author David Baddiel, who had a hit with 'Three Lions', which has the lyric, "football's coming home", during Euro '96 and France '98, is among those dreaming of glory.

He and Frank Skinner, then hosts of cult TV show Fantasy Football League, teamed up with the Lightning Seeds for the hit record.

He tweeted: "I have to say just at the moment it would be appear to have at least set off on its way home."

England's first-half performance against Panama was nothing short of excellent.