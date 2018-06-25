Golf: Lejirmah dazzles at Railways Club

77 Monday, June 25th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3 | Monday, June 25th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3 | Golf By Mose Sammy:

Lejirmah dazzles at Railways. Luminous golf day Gross winner Samuel Njoroge in action at Kenya railways golf club, June 23, 2018.[Mose Sammy, Standard

Scratch golfer John Lejirma waded off stiff challenge from Frank Ombura and Waweru Kung'u to claim the Luminous golf day title.

During the colorful meet that saw ninety eight golfer donning fancy and conspicuous luminous attires that made is look like a fashion parade battle out for the honors.

Lejirma aka 'The Legion' had a stronger score of 38 stableford points against Frank's and Kung'u who to win at the challenging par 72, Railway golf club, Nairobi County over the weekend.

Lejirma who turns up for Railway club in their league matches, attributed his good posting to a well-managed and regulated play as he used it gauge his game in readiness for the upcoming Limuru open next weekend.

"I had a superb round, as I was hitting the green on regulation, been a good measure of my preparedness towards the Limuru open," said Lejirmah

"I was bundled out of the Kenya amateur matchplay for obvious mistakes that I have been working on and seems like I have made ground, will try to make it better before the Limuru open, if I have to make an impact there." he added

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Former club chairman Frank Ombura, playing off handicap eleven emerged the Men winner on a similar score of 38 stableford points better than Kung'u playing off handicap 12 who was Men winner second with 38 stableford points.

Long hitting Mildred Marubi playing off handicap 24 to home course advantage, donned the Ladies medal on a score of 32 stableford points with handicap 21 Muthoni Kamau settling for Lady winner second prize on a score of 31 stableford points.

Kamau Kiarie playing off handicap 21, was Sponsor winner on a score of 31 stableford points beating handicap 26, Joseph Kagicha on countback with a similar score of 31 stableford points as Peter Wahome playing off handicap 13 walked away with Sponsor third prize on a score of 27 stableford points.

First nine prize went to Gachungi Githaiga with 23 stableford points as PJG Karanja bagged the second nine prize with a similar score of 23 stableford points.

James Kamenchu blasted his tee-shot 317 yards to clinch the longest drive men prize as Jane Ndurangu hit 255 yards to take the Longest drive ladies prize.

Samuel Njoroge who is ranked sixth on the national amateurs leaderboard was the Gross winner after carding 36 gross points.

Kevin Baraza playing off handicap 26 was the Guest prize winner on a score of 36 stableford points as Edwin Murungi took Nearest to the Pin prize.

The winners;

1. Overall winner John Lejirmah (00) 38 pts.

2. Men winner Frank Ombura (11) C/B 38 pts.

3. Men second Waweru Kung'u (12) C/B 38 pts.

4. Lady winner Mildred Marubi (24) 32 pts.

5. Lady second Muthoni Kamau (21) 31 pts.

6. Sponsor winner Kamau Kiarie (21) 31 pts.

7. Sponsor second Joseph Kagicha (26) 31 pts.

8. Sponsor third Peter Wahome (13) 27 pts.

9. 1st Nine winner Gachungi Githaiga 23 pts.

10. 2nd Nine winner P Karanja 23 pts.

11. Gross winne Samwel Njoroge 36 Gross.

12. Longets drive (Men) John Kamenchu.

13. Longest drive (Ladies) Jane Ndirangu.

14. Guest winner Kevin Baraza.

15. Nearest to the pin winner Edwin Murungi.