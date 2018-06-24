Lionel Messi fan found dead after Argentina crash to Croatia

345 Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3 | Sports By Game Yetu:

Dinu Alex in his past photo. [Photo/Courtesy]

A diehard fan of Argentine star Lionel Messi hailing from Kerala in South India has reportedly committed suicide, as a result of the 3-0 loss that Argentina suffered against Croatia on Thursday June 21.

Identified as Dinu Alex, the 30-year old was reported to have gone missing on Friday after the match that saw South Americans lose their second match in the group stage.

Deceased body is said to have been retrieved near a river. Indian daily India Today reveals that his parents said that Alex left behind a suicide note, adding that their son was an ardent fan of Lionel Messi.

His suicide note partly read: “I have nothing left to see, I'm going deep into deaths."

An unnamed close relative also echoed the same allegation by describing the last moments before his death.

"Yesterday, he purchased a T-shirt like the one worn by Messi and sat down to watch the match. In the morning when his mother got up at 4 a.m to prepare food for Alex, she saw that the back door of the kitchen was open and immediately called her husband.

"They then went to check on Alex and found that he was missing,” he added, as revealed by India Today.

Having examined his body which had no would, the police made a conclusion that the deceased may have committed suicide.

Argentina crashed 3-0 to Croatia after drawing 1-1 against Iceland. Lionel Messi-led team is banking on their match against Nigeria which they have to win by all means to redeem their chances of proceeding to round 16.