K’Ogalo now open 13-point gap on second-placed Sofapaka as they reach 43 points

Jacques Tuyisenge (right) of Gor Mahia battles for the ball with Hassan Mohamed of Ulinzi stars during the Sportpesa premier league match at Afraha Stadium on June 23,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Two goals in each half by internationals Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge was all 16-time champions Gor Mahia needed to dismiss Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in a Sportpesa Premier League match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County yesterday.

Kahata put Gor on the lead in the 15th minute when he tapped home a perfect cross from George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo past the advancing Ulinzi custodian Jactone Odhiambo.

The champions went into the breather with a slender 1-0 lead.

After a period of missed chances in the second half, Gor who seemed to have opted for a slow paced game put matters beyond doubt when Tuyisenge beat defender Mohammed Hassan to find the back of the net in the 86th minute with a low shot to bring their fans back to their feet after an earlier scare by Ulinzi forwards.

Realizing things were not working in their favour, both teams made several substitutions with Ulinzi benching Michael Otieno, Elvis Nandwa and Daniel Waweru for Omar Bwafya, Elijah Mwanzia and Cliff Kasuti, which failed to change the match tempo.

Gor brought in Lawrence Juma and Boniface Omondi for Odhiambo (George) and Ernest Wendo.

Hassan had earlier put the Gor Mahia defence on alert when he hit the crossbar in the 69th minute with custodian Boniface Oluoch well beaten before defender Philemon Otieno cleared a dangerous ball off the line two minutes later.

“We created good chances but failed to utilise them as opposed to our opponents who made good use of their chances to snatch the victory,” Ulinzi Head Coach Dunstan Nyaudo told Standard Sports after the match.

Gor coach Dylan Kerr said good defending saved the day for the league champions who are set to take part in the CECAFA Club Championships in Tanzania next week.

“A couple of mistakes almost cost us the match but we survived,” said Kerr.

Meanwhile, Tusker came from behind to beat hosts Bandari 2-1 in yesterday’s SportPesa Shield round of 32 match in Mombasa.

Timothy Otieno cancelled out Wycliffe Ochomo’s early opener on the stroke of halftime before Boniface Muchiri secured next round’s ticket for the brewers. This was just after the dockers captain Felly Mulumba had missed his penalty kick.

The domestic cup action continues today in different venues across the country.

Holders AFC Leopards travel to Naivasha to clash with lower tier side Rainforest at Karuturi Grounds as Sofapaka entertain Baba Dogo United at Camp Toyoyo.

Nzoia Sugar face Kenya Police at Afraha Stadium.

Elsewhere, Wolves and Nigeria keeper Carl Ikeme says he is in “complete remission” after “a tough year and intense chemotherapy” following his diagnosis of acute leukaemia in July 2017.

Ikeme, 32, returned abnormal blood tests during pre-season last year and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

“I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality,” he said.

“What next? Who knows. I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

Ikeme, who provided an update on his condition on social media, has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for the club.

He was a regular in the team that won the League One title in 2013-14.

“I would like to thank my family and friends to start with, who have gone above and beyond for me,” he said.

“The support I have received from Wolves and Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world, has been hard to put into words.” [Additional reporting fro