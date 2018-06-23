PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Belgium take on Tunisia

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 17:21 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Belgium are set to play against Tunisia in their second World Cup Group G match at the Spartak Stadium at 3pm local time.

Fan with a Tunisia flag [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]
Fans wrapped in Belgium colours [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]
Belgium fans making their way to Spartak Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]
Tunisia fans showing their flag [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]
Belgium fans making their way to Spartak Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]
Peter Drury (L) and Robin Toskin (R) ready for the Belgium v Tunisia clash [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]

 

 

