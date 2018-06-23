PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Belgium take on Tunisia

Belgium are set to play against Tunisia in their second World Cup Group G match at the Spartak Stadium at 3pm local time. Fan with a Tunisia flag [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Fans wrapped in Belgium colours [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Belgium fans making their way to Spartak Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Tunisia fans showing their flag [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Belgium fans making their way to Spartak Stadium [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD] Peter Drury (L) and Robin Toskin (R) ready for the Belgium v Tunisia clash [Photo: ROBIN TOSKIN/STANDARD]

Who do you think is the man of the match?