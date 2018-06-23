Coach Namcos sacked as players speak out

207 Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Rodgers Eshitemi:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Namcos Simiyu is the first causality of the embarrassing Paris shirt sponsorship fiasco between Brand Kenya and national rugby team.

Simiyu (pictured) was sacked on Thursday night by the Kenya Rugby Union’s board four months to the end of his contract.

The former national sevens and 15s teams captain is said to have taken full responsibility for the display that saw the playing unit blank out sponsor’s branding at the Paris Sevens a fortnight ago.

“The incident by the players was in protest of non payment of Sh100,000 dues owed to each player.

The sacking came hours after the Sh20 million Brand Kenya sponsorship deal with KRU was cancelled due to breach of contract.

And with less than 28 days to the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco the Union has reportedly appointed Simiyu’s deputy William Webster to coach the team on an interim basis.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“The Kenya Rugby Union has mutually parted ways with Kenya Sevens Head Coach Innocent Simiyu effective immediately,” read a statement from KRU.

But in a swift rejoinder through a joint statement signed by 19 Shujaa players led by their captain Oscar Ayodi, the players absolved themselves of any wrong doing.

“We would also like to state that this was Shujaa’s decision to blank out the logo, it was a unanimous call by everyone in the setup, so we expect no name calling of individual players and victimisation of any player or management by the KRU,” read part of the statement.