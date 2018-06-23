Kwale dominate school games
By Ernest Ndunda:
207Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports
Kwale County’s dominance in Coast secondary schools Term Two games remained evident as the games ended at Kwale High and Matuga Girls School on Thursday.
The host county dominated most disciplines to win slots for the national games to be held in Eldoret next month. For the overall ranking, Kwale County topped with 132 points with Taita Taveta settling for second position with 110 points. Kilifi had 102 points for the third position as Mombasa amassed 73 points for fourth position. Tana River and Lamu tied on 23 points.
