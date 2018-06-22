Messi and Aguero to retire from international football if Argentina flop out of World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts as Sergio Aguero can only look on [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi is set to lead a mass exodus of Argentina stars who will retire from international football after the World Cup.

Argentina's hopes of reaching the last 16 are in turmoil following their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli is facing a player revolt, with the squad said to be disillusioned with his style of management.

Sampaoli took Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero off against Croatia with 36 minutes remaining, despite Argentina trailing 1-0. Messi and Co were thrashed by Croatia [Photo: Courtesy]

Aguero said Sampaoli can "say what he wants" in the wake of the crushing defeat, amid suggestions the players want him out before Tuesday's make-or-break final group game against Argentina.

There have also been claims - from sources close to the Argentina camp - of a number of high-profile Argentina players quitting international football after Russia, led by Messi and including Aguero, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, Ever Banega, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and possibly Gonzalo Higuain.

Rebic celebrates his opener [Photo: Courtesy]

Modric made it 2-0 [Photo: Courtesy]

Croatia opened the scoring through Ante Rebic after a howler from Willy Caballero.

The Chelsea goalkeeper botched a clearance which landed straight at the feet of Rebic who volleyed home brilliantly. Rakitic completed the rout in stoppage time [Photo: Courtesy]

Luka Modric made it 2-0 with a superb strike from the edge of the area, while Ivan Rakitic completed the rout in stoppage time from Mateo Kovacic's centre.

Croatia are assured of their place in the last 16 while Argentina stare down the barrel of a group stage exit.