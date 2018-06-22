Senegal defender confirms Sarri’s move to Chelsea
Senegal surprised the football world after their 2-1 win over Poland to become the first African team to win a match in this summer’s World Cup in Russia.
Senegal were superb in the defence that was led by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Poland could not match Idrissa Gueye’s strength in midfield while Sadio Mane posed constant threat in the attack.
After the match, Koulibaly who plays for Italian club Napoli hinted that his former boss Maurizio Sarri is set to be appointed Chelsea’s new boss.
Speaking to the media after the match, the 27-year-old said, ‘They can expect nice football because he is a very good coach,’
‘I’am disappointed that he leaves like this but we have now a big coach.
‘We know we can win something with him.
‘I hope he [Maurizio Sarri] will win something with Chelsea because he is a nice coach.
‘When a coach like this comes he needs time. So I think they have given him time because he will change the football of Chelsea, I think.
‘At Napoli we enjoyed it very much as players and the supporters enjoyed it very much. At Chelsea I think it will be the same.’ He added.
Sarri was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli this summer and he has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent months.
Chelsea are expected to sack current boss Antonio Conte this summer even after winning the FA trophy for the club.
