Aguero blast Argentina boss Sampaoli after Croatia defeat
Argentina suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Croatia in their second Group D match at the World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday.
The match saw Croatia secure their first ever win against South American nations after five attempts at the World Cup, having lost each of their previous four.
It was also Argentina’s heaviest defeat in the first round group stages of a World Cup tournament since losing 1-6 to Czechoslovakia in 1958.
Argentina has failed to win either of their opening two group stage matches for the first time since 1974.
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli took the blame after the defeat and admitted that he failed to get a tactical system to get the best out of his squad, especially his talisman Lionel Messi.
‘Everything that happens to the team has to do with the manager, the project did not prosper and it was very difficult for the players to stand out,’ said Sampaoli.
‘I was very hopeful, I have a lot of pain because of the defeat, and I certainly did not read the game correctly. The key to the defeat was in my decisions.’ He added.
When Sergio Aguero was informed by a reporter that his boss said the players failed to adapt to his system, the Manchester City striker said, ‘Let him say what he wants’
The 30-year-old refused to answer any further questions and walked away.
