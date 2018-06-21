KRU sacks Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu

By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3 | Rugby
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has sacked Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu. 

Namcos has been sacked four months before the expiry of his contract.

He had been hired in October 2016 on a two-year contract. 

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

His assistant Will Webster is expected to take charge of the team at the upcoming World Cup in San Francisco, USA.

More to follow…

