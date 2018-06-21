KRU sacks Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu
By Brian Ukaya:
207Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3 | Rugby
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has sacked Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu.
Namcos has been sacked four months before the expiry of his contract.
He had been hired in October 2016 on a two-year contract.
His assistant Will Webster is expected to take charge of the team at the upcoming World Cup in San Francisco, USA.
More to follow…
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Related Topics: Kenya Rugby Union Kenya Sevens Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Unconvincing France beat Peru 1-0 to book last-16 place
World Cup 2018 26 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Balala strips Kenya Sevens Sh20m sponsorship
Rugby 9 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- See what Isco did to De Gea’s glove after Spain’s win over IranWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Shujaa players boycott training ahead of Rugby World CupRugby 3 hours ago
- Bizarre rule that stops players from celebrating a goalFootball 1 day ago
- Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number oneGolf 21 hours ago
- Eriksen stunner cancelled out as Denmark held by AustraliaWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Liverpool star in Italy to finalise move to Juventus for freeGossip & Rumours 6 hours ago
- Kenyan boxer Agina still missing since Commonwealth Games in Australia two months agoBoxing 12 hours ago