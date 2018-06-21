Shujaa players boycott training ahead of Rugby World Cup
All is not well at the Kenya Sevens rugby team camp as the players have boycotted training ahead of the Rugby World Cup in San Francisco, USA on July 20-22.
The team which finished eighth in overall in the recently concluded 2017/2018 World Sevens Series season after attaining a historic 104 points, was supposed to resume training today at RFUEA Grounds.
However, the players failed to show up at the training ground along Ngong Road, barely hours after the Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala had cancelled the Sh 20M Brand Kenya sponsorship deal citing breach of contract.
“We have not paid a one month salary and allowances. We don’t have means to go to the training ground, money to buy food and pay rent.
We are not mentally ready for the training and our focus is on different things. Unless things change, it will be difficult for us USA.
Maybe we are just going to show up as participants and come back,” said a senior Kenya Sevens player who sought anonymity.
