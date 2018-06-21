England fans filmed performing Nazi salutes and singing anti-Semitic songs in World Cup 2018 bar in Russia

345 Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 09:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 09:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

England fans performing the Nazi salute and singing anti-semitic songs. [Photo/Courtesy]

A group of England fans have been filmed performing Nazi salutes and singing anti-Semitic songs in a bar in Russia.

The video features a group of men in Volgograd, the city where England played Tunisia in the World Cup on Monday night, raising their arms and shouting 'sieg-heil'.

Filmed at the Galleriya Pub, one man sitting at a bar and two more standing are seen to be singing. England won narrowly (2-1) against Tunisia. [Photo/Courtesy]

The men, who appear to have southern English accents, are singing to the tune of an old Tottenham Hotspur song called Ossie's Dream, which had the lyrics, "We're on our way to Wembley".

In the video, which was shared by Bryan MacDonald, and Irish journalist based in Russia, the men singing have changed the lyrics to, "We're on the way to Auschwitz".

It's estimated that more than a million Jewish people were killed at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War Two.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Volgograd, where the footage was filmed, was formerly known as Stalingrad, the scene of the bloodiest and most brutal battle of the world war.

The video is believed to have been filmed on the night of the England match.

It is the major first incident involving England fans to make headlines this summer.

It's estimated that more than a million Jewish people were killed at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War Two.

Volgograd, where the footage was filmed, was formerly known as Stalingrad, the scene of the bloodiest and most brutal battle of the world war.

The video is believed to have been filmed on the night of the England match.

It is the major first incident involving England fans to make headlines this summer.

There were concerns heading into the tournament about safety of supporters travelling because of the trouble at Euro 2016.

But so far, no violent scenes have been documented.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, England fans slammed the action of supporters.

One said: "No place in football for idiots like that. Total morons."

Another branded the actions "disgusting" and another described it as a "shame".

England secured a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in Volgograd, scoring in stoppage time for the win.

It was the Three Lions' first game since arriving in Russia, with the second against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod taking place on Sunday afternoon.