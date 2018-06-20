Spain beat Iran 1-0 with Costa's third goal of World Cup

By Mirror: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Fernando Hierro's side have struggled to break down Iran, who have set up with 11 men behind the ball for most of the game.

David Silva has had the best chance of the game: swivelling 10 yards out but skying his volley over the bar.

Isco and Andres Iniesta's magic has probed the Iran defence, but a series of last ditch tackles have been enough to keep the game goalless at the Kazan Arena.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Spain finally broke through when Diego Costa scored without much knowledge of the situation as Ramin Rezaeian deflected his clearance off the Atletico Madrid star.

Iran thought they had equalised soon after though, with Saeid Ezatolahi blasting home from close range, only for VAR to correctly chalk it off for offside.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Fernando Hierro Iran David Silva
LATEST STORIES
Kenya Simbas ready to attack after Sh53m deal
Kenya Simbas ready to attack after Sh53m deal
Rugby 1 hour ago
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Golf 1 hour ago
Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future
Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future
Basketball 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Golf 1 hour ago
England want to ‘put record straight’
England want to ‘put record straight’
Rugby 1 hour ago
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia: Luis Suarez strikes to secure World Cup 2018 progression
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia: Luis Suarez strikes to secure World Cup 2018 progression
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES