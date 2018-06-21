Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one

207 Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By AFP:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Dustin Johnson overcame injuries and personal issues to become a major golf champion, the long-hitting American star with a low-key attitude grabbing the world number one ranking in 2017.

After losing the top spot to compatriot Justin Thomas in May, the 33-year-old son-in-law of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky bounced back with a PGA Tour win in Memphis to reclaim the top ranking.

Even after a disappointing third place finish in the US Open -where he led by four shots through 36 holes only for his putting touch to desert him at the weekend -Johnson, a man figuring to take a leading Ryder Cup role, was promptly installed by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as the early 12-1 betting favourite to win the British Open.

US Open winner Brooks Koepka, a good friend of Johnson, sounded like someone who would take that bet.

“He’s going to win another (major),” Koepka said. “In my mind, he’s probably one of the most talented guys to ever play the game.

“And the attitude, the work ethic, everything that he brings to it -he will, when he’s done, go down as one of the best of all time.”

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Johnson joined the US PGA Tour in 2008 and has won at least once in each of his 11 seasons, capturing January’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii before collecting his 18th US PGA title at Memphis.

Johnson matched Tiger Woods for the most tour wins since 2008.