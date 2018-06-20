Revealed: The truth behind the rule that stops players from celebrating a goal
Don't believe the rumours - teams can't kick a game off if all their opponents are off the pitch celebrating.
When Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal's equaliser against Spain eagle-eyed viewers noticed that not all of his teammates rushed over to celebrate with him, choosing instead to hold back on the pitch.
Kieran Trippier did the same thing when Harry Kane scored England's
winner against Tunisia.
The reason was supposedly because of a strange loophole in the rules which means that if all the outfield players are off the pitch then the opponents can quickly kick-off and potentially score a goal.
However, Mirror Sport have been in touch with FIFA who have rubbished this suggestion.
“The laws are clear," a FIFA spokesperson said.
"Law eight says 'all players, except the player taking the kick-off, must be in their own half of the field of play,' at kick off.”
"Therefore, the referee clearly cannot and would not (from a fairness
perspective) allow the kick off whilst players are off the field
celebrating."
"This is pure coincidence and must be a made-up interpretation of the Laws."
