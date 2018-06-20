Cristiano Ronaldo 'fuming' as Antoine Griezmann's new Atletico Madrid contract eclipses Portuguese's wages

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) with his rivals Neymar Jr (L) and Lionel Messi (R) in a past feting event. [Photo/Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'fuming' that Antoine Griezmann is staying at Atletico Madrid - because it has seen the Portuguese slip further down the wage table.

The Real Madrid superstar already trailed Lionel Messi and Neymar in terms of his salary and has now moved down to fourth after Griezmann penned fresh terms in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo trousers shy of £40million-a-year, considerably less than the £60million+ wage Messi commands, and the £44million Neymar is paid.

The Portugal forward continues to be unsettled at the Bernabeu, hinting he could depart Los Blancos after the Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

And the motive for those comments was his desire to be paid what he feels he deserves, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Griezmann had looked set to join Barcelona over the summer but has instead opted to commit his future to Atletico.

Ronaldo is back in action at the World Cup on Wednesday as Portugal take on Morocco in their second group game.

He hit a hat-trick against Spain in the opener last week, helping his country to a 3-3 draw.