Portugal takes Morocco in make-or-break tie early kick-off in Luzhniki Stadium.
Just minutes away to the kick off pitting Euro 2016 Champions Portugal against North Africans Morocco in the second match of Group B that will certainly define the fates of these two sides.
Morocco lost by a solitary goal, an own which they buried onto their net when they faced Iran. The North African giants are seeking a redemption from strong Portuguese side which has been picked as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Portugal vs Morocco pic.twitter.com/VMkRTATf9Q — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) June 20, 2018
Portugal, steered by 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo drew 3-3 against their neighbours Spain. With just one point, Portugal battles to win the Group B by topping Spain going into the knock out stages.
Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in the Iberian derby and could pose the greatest test to Moroccan defence in the on-going tournament.
Portuguese coach Fernando Santos has however refuted the notion that the team depends on the Real Madrid star.
Pomp and Colour
Outside Luzhniki Stadium is pre-match celebrations from the Portuguese fans who seem upbeat that their team will possibly earn them the first win.
Moroccans are also keeping the high spirits hoping that a miracle will knock on their door step. They are yet to score the first goal in Russia and possibly earn a point to their name.
A loss in this game will definitely push them to the inevitable early exit of the tournament.
pic.twitter.com/Yj55JQ6vYu — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) June 20, 2018
