Portugal takes Morocco in make-or-break tie early kick-off in Luzhniki Stadium.

By Japheth Ogila: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 14:22 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Moroccan fans holding the flag for photoshoot. [Photo/Standard]

Just minutes away to the kick off pitting Euro 2016 Champions Portugal against North Africans Morocco in the second match of Group B that will certainly define the fates of these two sides.

Morocco lost by a solitary goal, an own which they buried onto their net when they faced Iran. The North African giants are seeking a redemption from strong Portuguese side which has been picked as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Standard Group Sports Editor Robin Toskin (L) and Portuguese fans. [Photo/Standard]

Portugal, steered by 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo drew 3-3 against their neighbours Spain. With just one point, Portugal battles to win the Group B by topping Spain going into the knock out stages.

Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in the Iberian derby and could pose the greatest test to Moroccan defence in the on-going tournament.

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos has however refuted the notion that the team depends on the Real Madrid star.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Pomp and Colour

Uniting in the game: Teenage Moroccan fan and Portuguese fan. [Photo/Standard]

Outside Luzhniki Stadium is pre-match celebrations from the Portuguese fans who seem upbeat that their team will possibly earn them the first win.

Portuguese fans in cheerful mood. [Photo/Standard]

Moroccans are also keeping the high spirits hoping that a miracle will knock on their door step. They are yet to score the first goal in Russia and possibly earn a point to their name.

A loss in this game will definitely push them to the inevitable early exit of the tournament.

Moroccan 'super fan'. [Photo/Standard]
..And Peter Drury (commentator) in for the game. [Photo/Standard]

 

Related Topics: luzhniki stadium fifa world cup in russia World Cup Morrocco Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo
LATEST STORIES
VIDEOS: Song and dance as Portugal, Morocco fans bask in Luzhniki Stadium ahead of crucial match
VIDEOS: Song and dance as Portugal, Morocco fans bask in Luzhniki Stadium ahead of crucial match
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Class act as Senegal fans help clean up stadium after defeating Poland
Class act as Senegal fans help clean up stadium after defeating Poland
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
English star faces axe against Panama after disappointing performance
English star faces axe against Panama after disappointing performance
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Sportpesa finally unveils the identity of 31milion mega jackpot winner
Sportpesa finally unveils the identity of 31milion mega jackpot winner
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV
Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
Class act as Senegal fans help clean up stadium after defeating Poland
Class act as Senegal fans help clean up stadium after defeating Poland
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES