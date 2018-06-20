Portugal takes Morocco in make-or-break tie early kick-off in Luzhniki Stadium.

Moroccan fans holding the flag for photoshoot. [Photo/Standard]

Just minutes away to the kick off pitting Euro 2016 Champions Portugal against North Africans Morocco in the second match of Group B that will certainly define the fates of these two sides.

Morocco lost by a solitary goal, an own which they buried onto their net when they faced Iran. The North African giants are seeking a redemption from strong Portuguese side which has been picked as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Standard Group Sports Editor Robin Toskin (L) and Portuguese fans. [Photo/Standard]

Portugal vs Morocco pic.twitter.com/VMkRTATf9Q — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) June 20, 2018

Portugal, steered by 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo drew 3-3 against their neighbours Spain. With just one point, Portugal battles to win the Group B by topping Spain going into the knock out stages.

Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in the Iberian derby and could pose the greatest test to Moroccan defence in the on-going tournament.

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos has however refuted the notion that the team depends on the Real Madrid star.

Pomp and Colour Uniting in the game: Teenage Moroccan fan and Portuguese fan. [Photo/Standard]

Outside Luzhniki Stadium is pre-match celebrations from the Portuguese fans who seem upbeat that their team will possibly earn them the first win. Portuguese fans in cheerful mood. [Photo/Standard]

Moroccans are also keeping the high spirits hoping that a miracle will knock on their door step. They are yet to score the first goal in Russia and possibly earn a point to their name.