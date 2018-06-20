Why Raheem Sterling is facing England axe for second World Cup 2018 group game against Panama

345 Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Raheem Sterling (R) to be substituted by Marcus Rashford (L) in the game against Panama. [Photo/Courtesy]

Gareth Southgate is considering starting with Marcus Rashford against Panama.

England manager Southgate is ready to make changes from Monday’s win over Tunisia, with Rashford pushing for a place in the first XI.

Southgate had already hinted Raheem Sterling, who was replaced by the Manchester United forward after 68 minutes in Volgograd, may make way for Rashford in Sunday's starting line-up.

He may decide to shake it up and give players a break before that final, potentially decisive, World Cup group match with Belgium next Thursday.

England would be expected to beat Panama, beaten 3-0 by the Belgians earlier on Monday, and it could also mean a start for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in place of thigh-injury victim Dele Alli as the Belgium game that could decide who tops the group is just four days later.

His team's lack of goals is a major concern for Southgate and while that is giving him food for thought over Rashford, he has also backed Sterling to get it right.

Southgate said of the last-gasp 2-1 victory over Tunisia: “I was really pleased that we made clear-cut openings and of course the next step for us is to finish them.

“I think we’ve got some exciting players to bring into the game.

“Dele and Raheem had a big impact on the game but we just thought it was a good opportunity to put two pairs of fresh legs on that pose a different sort of a threat.

“Both of those boys (Rashford and Loftus-Cheek) played well when they came on and had a good impact.

“I think, for Raheem, I was really pleased with the performance he gave. His movement, his touch... there were a lot of fouls in the game and a lot of them were on him.”

Southgate also says the win is a game-changer for England and will lift the mood of the country this week.

“The next four or five days will feel much different for everybody and we can send everyone to work happy," he said.

“I think people would have still recognised the (quality of the) performance (if it had ended 1-1), but the result has such a big bearing on what that feels like.

“We won’t do anything different to what we have done in the last three weeks.

“We’ll have a different sort of test against Panama. We saw for 45 minutes (against Belgium) how stubborn they are.