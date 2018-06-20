Mohamed Salah had weight of Egypt on his back - it was almost impossible to match World Cup 2018 expectations

Mo Salah (R) argues with teammates during the 3-1 to Russia. He was marked out of the game. [Photo/Courtesy]

There was point, about 20 minutes before kick-off, where Mohamed Salah's face was beamed onto the big screen in St Petersburg.

Out numbered by about seven-to-one, the Egypt fans did not just greet the imagery with the cheer that comes every time a team's star player is shown. It felt more like a goal celebration.

Salah was back. And boy were they relying on him. Egyptian fans carrying Mo Salah portraits. [Photo/Courtesy]

The weight of a nation desperate for World Cup progression were firmly perched on Salah's shoulders. He could either meet expectations... or fail to.

While his presence on the pitch gave hope to the hearty 10,000 Egypt fans in the stands, the optimism and belief was always unlikely to be converted into end results on the pitch.

Russia came out like a house on fire and as a result, it felt like half an hour passed before we even saw Salah touch the ball.

Whether it was the shoulder or not, it was a shame to see him struggle to recreate the form that has turned him into a Ballon d'Or contender.

The resilient Russians had a plan - and they executed it to near perfection. For everything that he tried, Salah simply had no joy. He was man marked and expertly played out of the game.

Then came the real test, as Ahmed Fathi turned the ball into his own net to put Russia ahead.

Either Salah stepped up, or Egypt were going home.

And with the game in the balance, he was handed his one chance to save his country.

But with the ball at his feet, 15 yards out from goal, he could not find the touch of finesse that he had become renowned for. His one opportunity had passed him by.

Minutes later, it was 2-0. And then three. Egypt were done.

A late penalty, which Salah duly thumped home down the middle of the goal, came simply too late to make a difference.

In the end, his headline moment was simply making the starting line-up. Albeit one game too late.

He'll be back, he'll be fitter, he'll be stronger.

But the weight of a nation is perhaps just too heavy of a load - even for the magnificent Mo Salah.