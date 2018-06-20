Spadag hosts two-time champions Thika Queens at Barclays Sports

Vihiga Queens FC's Vivian Nasaka (left) and Amy Lasu of Makolanders Ladies FC during Women Premier league match at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday. [Photo/Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Vihiga Queens hope to maintain their unbeaten run as they host Vihiga Leeds in Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League encounter at Mumias Sports Complex today.

Queens, who are the defending champions, will carry their weekend’s 6-1 win over Kayole Starlets to the pitch while Leeds hope for a win after suffering two consecutive defeats last weekend. Leeds suffered a 5-3 defeat to Kayole Starlets and a 3-1 loss to Makolanders.

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumira said they are taking each match at a time and have prepared well for the season.

“The league is steadily picking up and teams have prepared well. We are on the right track. Hard work has contributed largely to our wins. We treat all teams equally and this fixture against Leeds will not be different,” he said.

Phoebe Owiti, who has scored nine goals from two matches and has 14 goals –just six shy of top scorer and teammate Teresa Engesha who missed the weekend fixture –will anchor the Queens.

“Owiti has really improved and scoring nine goals in two matches is incredible. I am happy with the way the team is coordinating,” said Alumira.

Queens lie second on the table with 33 points, three points shy of league leaders Thika Queens.

In another encounter, Spadag will host two-time champions Thika Queens at Barclays Sports club at 2pm.

This will be a tricky encounter for the two sides, who boast experienced players.

Thika Queens also seek to keep unbeaten run while Spadag long to break the duck.

Mwanahalima Adam, who has scored 16 goals so far in the league, will be instrumental for Thika United while Esse Akida anchors Spedag’s striking force.

Thika humbled Soccer Queens 6-1 in their weekend encounter while Spedag forced a 1-1 draw against Naivasha-based Oserian Ladies, who are perched at the sixth spot with 24 points