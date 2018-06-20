Victoria Academy rule the court

By Standard Sports: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Tennis
Student of Lwak Girls High School Agnettah Achieng and a Product of Victoria Tennis Academy training with Billie Jean King Eye Coach under watchful eye of her childhood Coach the Nyanza Regional Games Term 2 in Kisii. [Photo/Courtesy]

Western and Nyanza regions Term Two games concluded last weekend and one club in Kisumu stole the limelight –Victoria Tennis Academy.

Five tennis stars, who train at Victoria Tennis Academy, dazzled fans in the courts at the games held Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii and St Peter’s Mumias Boys High School last week.

Kisumu Boys’ Ricky Omondi won the boys’ singles, Lwak Girls’ Agnettah Achieng finished fourth in girls’ singles and Noble Mungu of Maranda Boys High School came third in boys’ singles.

Butere Girls’ Verian Akinyi won girls’ singles, Britney Dorcas of Mukumu Girls’ came third in girls’ singles.  

Collins Agwanda, who runs Victoria Tennis Academy, said: “We plan to start negotiations with Nyanza and Western Regionals Secondary Schools Sports Association for the next year’s sponsorships for the Term One and Two games.”

Agwanda said they will donate tennis equipment to award tennis winners during Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association games in Eldoret next month.

