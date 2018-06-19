Colombia’s Sanchez sees second-quickest, first World Cup red card in 2-1 loss to Japan
Japan overcame 10-man Colombia to cruise to a 2-1 win in the first encounter of Group in the ongoing Russia World Cup 2018. Shinji Kagawa converted from the spot to earn Samurai Boys a lead.
This was later cancelled Juan Quintero who leveled the scores before Yuya Osako could head to double the scores and restore the lead for Japan.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sanchez received the second-quickest red card in World Cup history when he was dismissed in Colombia's World Cup Group H opener against Japan.
The midfielder was sent off after two minutes and 56 seconds in Saransk, having been deemed to have deliberately handled Shinji Kagawa's 20-yard drive with his arm.
Referee Damir Skomina pointed to the penalty spot and Kagawa beat David Ospina from 12 yards, but Sanchez's dismissal was not the earliest in World Cup history.
That record still belongs to Jose Alberto Batista, who was given his marching orders just 54 seconds into Uruguay's final group match against Scotland at Mexico 1986.
Sanchez became the first player to get a red card in the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.
Kagawa converted the resultant penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal to give Japan the lead.
Group H kicked off today as the first round of games at the World Cup comes to an end.
Colombia took on Japan in Tuesday's first game as both sides bid to get off to a strong start.
The South Americans were considered favourites to top Group H in a pool that also features Poland and Senegal, who kick off at 4pm.
It is the sixth time Colombia have reached the World Cup having recorded their best finish in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals.
For Japan, it's their sixth successive appearance at the tournament having reached the round of 16 as joint hosts in 2002 and in South Africa in 2010.
