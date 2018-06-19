Dele Alli sent for scan on thigh problem picked up in England's World Cup 2018 opener

By Mirror: Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 16:39 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Dele Alli (L) and England coach Gareth Southgate. [Photo/Courtesy]

Dele Alli has been sent for a scan as England chiefs assess the thigh injury he picked up in Monday's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

The Tottenham star sustained the problem during the first half of the win in Volgograd but played on until the 80th minute, when he was eventually replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Alli is hopeful that the injury is not too serious, confirming to reporters post match: "Hopefully I'm OK. It's my quad."

The Three Lions returned to their training base in Repino early on Tuesday morning.

Those who started the match were given the day off, but Alli was sent for a scan to ascertain just how serious the issue is, leaving Gareth Southgate to sweat over his fitness for Sunday's meeting with Panama.

After the win over Tunisia, Three Lions boss Southgate admitted Alli had been struggling before the break but had been determined to continue.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"We had to keep monitoring Dele," said Southgate. "He was feeling a little bit of an issue just before half-time.

“But he felt he could carry on and I thought the runs that he was making and the way he was pressing the ball was still causing a problem.

"He had a half chance with a lovely ball Jordan Henderson played to him, lofted over the top.

"But we have good options on the bench. And we felt to put the freshness of Marcus (Rashford) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) would both bring fresh energy but also a different sort threat to the one that we'd posed."

Related Topics: Dele Alli thigh injury scan fifa world cup in russia England 2018
LATEST STORIES
Portugal coach tips Ronaldo to star in Qatar in 2022
Portugal coach tips Ronaldo to star in Qatar in 2022
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Photos: Game Yetu in Russia as Poland take on Senegal at 6pm
Photos: Game Yetu in Russia as Poland take on Senegal at 6pm
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Colombian midfielder sees World Cup red card, makes history
Colombian midfielder sees World Cup red card, makes history
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid air
Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid air
World Cup 2018 19 hours ago
Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup
Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup
World Cup 2018 11 hours ago
What Lukaku said to the camera while celebrating goal in Belgium's victory over Panama revealed
What Lukaku said to the camera while celebrating goal in Belgium's victory over Panama revealed
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES