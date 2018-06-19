Dele Alli sent for scan on thigh problem picked up in England's World Cup 2018 opener
Dele Alli has been sent for a scan as England chiefs assess the thigh injury he picked up in Monday's 2-1 win over Tunisia.
The Tottenham star sustained the problem during the first half of the win in Volgograd but played on until the 80th minute, when he was eventually replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Alli is hopeful that the injury is not too serious, confirming to reporters post match: "Hopefully I'm OK. It's my quad."
The Three Lions returned to their training base in Repino early on Tuesday morning.
Those who started the match were given the day off, but Alli was sent for a scan to ascertain just how serious the issue is, leaving Gareth Southgate to sweat over his fitness for Sunday's meeting with Panama.
After the win over Tunisia, Three Lions boss Southgate admitted Alli had been struggling before the break but had been determined to continue.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"We had to keep monitoring Dele," said Southgate. "He was feeling a little bit of an issue just before half-time.
“But he felt he could carry on and I thought the runs that he was making and the way he was pressing the ball was still causing a problem.
"He had a half chance with a lovely ball Jordan Henderson played to him, lofted over the top.
"But we have good options on the bench. And we felt to put the freshness of Marcus (Rashford) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) would both bring fresh energy but also a different sort threat to the one that we'd posed."
LATEST STORIES
Portugal coach tips Ronaldo to star in Qatar in 2022
Photos: Game Yetu in Russia as Poland take on Senegal at 6pm
Colombian midfielder sees World Cup red card, makes history
Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid air
Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup
What Lukaku said to the camera while celebrating goal in Belgium's victory over Panama revealed
- De Gea's incredible contract details revealed after he agrees new five-year dealGossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
- Egypt goalkeeper refuses player of the match trophy award due to his Muslim faithWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Beautiful but sad story by Lukaku ahead of Tunisia clash in the World CupWorld Cup 2018 7 hours ago
- Argentina hope arrival of Messi's wife Roccuzzo can stop him blaming himself for penalty missWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- South Africa-based Nduva wins Kenya Amateur Match play ChampionshipGolf 1 day ago
- England beat Tunisia 2-1 in World Cup group gameWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Man United fans want Mourinho to land top target after stellar World Cup displayWorld Cup 2018 9 hours ago