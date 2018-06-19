Arsenal set to announce another new signing today

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 13:28 GMT +3
Bernd Leno on the verge of joining Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Bayern Leverkusen’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Tuesday, according to a report from Germany.

The Gunners agreed a deal to sign the 26-year-old for initial €22m (£19.2m) for Leverkusen. He is said to have penned a five-year deal to be a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Petr Cech, who has only a year left on his current contract at the Emirates.

The highly rated goalkeeper failed to get a call up in the Germany squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Bernd Leno set to pen a five-year deal at the Emirates [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal new boss Unai Emery see the German shot stopper as the perfect addition to his squad following Cech’s inconsistent performances late in the Premier League and uncertainty over David Ospina future with the club.

If the deal materialize, Leno will be Emery’s second signing for the first team after the arrival of full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free transfer.

Bernd Leno will be a long-term replacement for Petr Cech [Photo: Courtesy]

Leno has been Leverkusen’s first-choice goalkeeper for the last seven seasons, but indicated that his desire to look for new challenge.

Arsenal are also believed to be finalizing deal to land Sokratis Papastathopoulous and Lucas Torreira in the near future.

