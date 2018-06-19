Man United fans want Mourinho to land top target after stellar World Cup display
Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s stellar performance in the World Cup has so far convinced the Red Devils fans and they are now calling on Jose Mourinho to cash out on the star.
The 23-year-old was in action for his Country Serbia in the 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Sunday.
Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and United fans hope that the club can close a deal with Lazio before the close of the summer transfer window.
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra also gave his opinion on Savic’s link with United suggesting that ‘to play for United, you need to die for the club’
Speaking on ITV after the Serbia and Costa Rica clash, Evra said, ‘I'm really careful when I talk about Man United. To play for this club, it's not just about ability, you need to be a character, a personality.
‘To play for this club you need to die for this club. The expectations are really huge and I'm afraid now I miss people playing for the passion.
‘If someone said to me 20 years ago, Patrice, you will sign for Manchester United and not even get paid, I would play for this club.
‘If Milinkovic-Savic has that mentality... if he goes there and makes sure he would die for the club, I would be really happy for him.’ He added.
Man United need to pay whatever money Lazio ask for Milinkovic-Savic. He’s absolutely quality and would be a massive upgrade to our Midfield. — - (@ffsCenk) June 17, 2018
Cracking day in the World Cup! Have to say I'd be ecstatic if United got Milinkovic-Savic and Lozano to add to our midfield and RM options#MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 17, 2018
I’ve seen enough in 15 minutes @ManUtd sign him immediately #mufc #baller @UnitedStandMUFC — JOHN jOSEPH McCORMACK ???? (@mccormack1987) June 17, 2018
Mourinho meeds to sign that Milinkovic-Savic, he looks unreal! — Stuart Johnson (@Stuartinho) June 17, 2018
Bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Old Trafford now Jose — Robbie Nyanja (@robbienyanja) June 19, 2018
Announce Milankovic-Savic @manutd — Oladapo. (@OneGentle_Man) June 17, 2018
Milinkovic-Savic looked quality there, wouldn’t be surprised to see a ManUtd or Chelsea to be looking at signing him. The sort of player Man United miss. — Marc (@Marc31Cee) June 17, 2018
