Man United fans want Mourinho to land top target after stellar World Cup display

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 10:47 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Man United fans call on Mourinho to land Sergej Milinkovic-Savic [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s stellar performance in the World Cup has so far convinced the Red Devils fans and they are now calling on Jose Mourinho to cash out on the star.

The 23-year-old was in action for his Country Serbia in the 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Sunday.

Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and United fans hope that the club can close a deal with Lazio before the close of the summer transfer window.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic produced an impressive display against Costa Rica [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra also gave his opinion on Savic’s link with United suggesting that ‘to play for United, you need to die for the club’

Speaking on ITV after the Serbia and Costa Rica clash, Evra said, ‘I'm really careful when I talk about Man United. To play for this club, it's not just about ability, you need to be a character, a personality.

‘To play for this club you need to die for this club. The expectations are really huge and I'm afraid now I miss people playing for the passion.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Milinkovic-Savic leaves Johnny Acosta for dead as he dribbles towards goal [Photo: Courtesy]

‘If someone said to me 20 years ago, Patrice, you will sign for Manchester United and not even get paid, I would play for this club.

‘If Milinkovic-Savic has that mentality... if he goes there and makes sure he would die for the club, I would be really happy for him.’ He added.

Related Topics: Manchester United Sergej Milinkovic-Savic World Cup Jose Mourinho Lazio
LATEST STORIES
Argentina hope arrival of Messi's wife Roccuzzo can stop him blaming himself for penalty miss
Argentina hope arrival of Messi's wife Roccuzzo can stop him blaming himself for penalty miss
World Cup 2018 14 minutes ago
What Lukaku said to the camera while celebrating goal in Belgium's victory over Panama revealed
What Lukaku said to the camera while celebrating goal in Belgium's victory over Panama revealed
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Arsenal set to announce another new signing today
Arsenal set to announce another new signing today
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid air
Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid air
World Cup 2018 15 hours ago
PHOTOS: South Korea training tracksuit causes stir at World Cup
PHOTOS: South Korea training tracksuit causes stir at World Cup
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
Beautiful but sad story by Lukaku ahead of Tunisia clash in the World Cup
Beautiful but sad story by Lukaku ahead of Tunisia clash in the World Cup
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES