England beat Tunisia 2-1 in World Cup group game

77 Monday, June 18th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3 | Monday, June 18th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By AFP:

Two goals from Harry Kane gives England a deserved victory over Tunisia

A stoppage-time header from two-goal Harry Kane gave England a 2-1 win over Tunisia in their opening World Cup Group G match on Monday.

A 35th minute Ferjani Sassi penalty had cancelled out Kane's 11th minute opener.

Sassi penalty

After the break, England, who had wasted several good chances in the first half, struggled to break down the deep defending African side.

But from a Kieran Trippier corner, a glancing header from Harry Maguire found Kane at the back post and he nodded home to give England a winning start.

