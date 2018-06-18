AC Milan striker sent home from World Cup in disgrace 'after refusing to come on against Nigeria'

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic giving instructions on a touchline. [Photo/Courtesy]

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has sent striker Nikola Kalinic home from the World Cup in disgrace.

The Vatreni won their opening match on Saturday night, defeating Nigeria 2-0.

Kalinic, the AC Milan striker who once upon a time represented Blackburn Rovers, was a substitute during the encounter.

It was the fourth successive international fixture where he had been left on the bench. Nikola Kalinic at a past press conference. [Photo/Courtesy]

But asked to come on in the 85th minute, it’s claimed Kalinic complained of a back problem and refused to enter the fray - something which didn’t convince his manager.

Marko Pjaca, nominally a wide player, came on instead and Kalinic's subsequent exit means Croatia have just Mario Mandzukic left within their squad as an out-and-out No.9.

There is a press conference this afternoon where Dalic will discuss the situation further.

Kalinic secured a big-money move to AC Milan from Fiorentina last summer, but the 30-year-old scored just six times.

Milan are open to offers to sell him this summer as they look to balance the books at San Siro.