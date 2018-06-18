AC Milan striker sent home from World Cup in disgrace 'after refusing to come on against Nigeria'

By Mirror: Monday, June 18th 2018 at 14:21 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic giving instructions on a touchline. [Photo/Courtesy]

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has sent striker Nikola Kalinic home from the World Cup in disgrace.

The Vatreni won their opening match on Saturday night, defeating Nigeria 2-0.

Kalinic, the AC Milan striker who once upon a time represented Blackburn Rovers, was a substitute during the encounter.

It was the fourth successive international fixture where he had been left on the bench.

Nikola Kalinic at a past press conference. [Photo/Courtesy]

But asked to come on in the 85th minute, it’s claimed Kalinic complained of a back problem and refused to enter the fray - something which didn’t convince his manager.

Marko Pjaca, nominally a wide player, came on instead and Kalinic's subsequent exit means Croatia have just Mario Mandzukic left within their squad as an out-and-out No.9.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

There is a press conference this afternoon where Dalic will discuss the situation further.

Kalinic secured a big-money move to AC Milan from Fiorentina last summer, but the 30-year-old scored just six times.

Milan are open to offers to sell him this summer as they look to balance the books at San Siro.

Related Topics: Nikola Kalinic sent home fifa world cup in russia Croatia win Nigeria
LATEST STORIES
Group F: Granqvist's VAR penalty gives Sweden 1-0 win over South Korea
Group F: Granqvist's VAR penalty gives Sweden 1-0 win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 47 minutes ago
England lineup against Tunisia leaked hours to the game
England lineup against Tunisia leaked hours to the game
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Croatian striker sent home for ‘refusing to play’ in Nigeria win
Croatian striker sent home for ‘refusing to play’ in Nigeria win
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Just one game out! Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa Mega Jackpot millions
Just one game out! Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa Mega Jackpot millions
Football 17 hours ago
Railway golf club: Dr Sho takes the show
Railway golf club: Dr Sho takes the show
Golf 17 hours ago
Croatian striker sent home for ‘refusing to play’ in Nigeria win
Croatian striker sent home for ‘refusing to play’ in Nigeria win
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES