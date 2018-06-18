Paul Pogba has France's winner officially taken away from him after Jose Mourinho points out strike was an own goal

France midfielder (R) Paul Pogba's shot is deflected by Australia's Aziz Behich (L) into the net giving France 2-1 win. [Photo/Courtesy]

Paul Pogba has been stripped of the winner scored in France's 2-1 victory over Australia, with the effort going down as an own goal.

The Manchester United midfielder looked to have found the back of the net in Les Bleus' World Cup opening match on Saturday, after a collision in the box with Aziz Behich resulting in the ball clipping the bar and crossing the line.

But after close consideration, the effort has now officially gone down as an own goal scored by Behich, meaning Pogba has yet to get off the mark in this summer's World Cup.

One man who believes the right call has been made is his club manager Jose Mourinho. Manchester United boss Jose Mourihno. [Photo/Courtesy]

"For me, it's not about the goal," said the Manchester United boss after the France game. "I think it's an own goal, but it's the action.

"It's the determination of making it happen.

"The majority of French players were too comfortable or not wanting to risk too much, or not confident enough to make things happen.

"[Kylian] Mbappe didn't have a great game, nor Ousmane Dembele or Antoine Griezmann.

"The midfield were very positional, Paul didn't interfere a lot in the game, but then - this action is the action of a No 8.

"That's what people used to call the box-to-box midfielders.

"And in this case, that was the action of an attacking part of box-to-box. It's a pity it wasn't a clean shot to make it a brilliant goal, but it got them the three points