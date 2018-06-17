New names steal the show: Last year’s champions fell by wayside as Nyanza Region games end

Sunday, June 17th 2018 | By Erick Abuga:

Kobala retain title as Sengera, Sega and Obambo fail to shine.

Kobala Mixed retained the regional girls’ football titles as curtains fell on this year’s Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Cardinal Otunga School, Kisii.

Kobala beat perennial rivals Nyakach Girls 5-3 in post-match penalties.

However, last year’s winners were stunned as new champions were crowned in volleyball and netball.

In a reenactment of last year’s regional final, Kobala and Nyakach engaged in a stiff battle that ended in a barren draw in regular time.

Anney Matinde, Lencer Achieng’, Maximilian Robi Eunice Mindeva and Akinyi scored the penalties to clinch the title. Kobala coach George Onchwangi said he was optimistic of lifting this year’s national trophy having reached last year’s final.

“Our objective has been to win the East Africa tittle, but we always have fallen short. We remain focused and will keep a sharp eye in the nationals,” said Ochwang’i.

Last year’s national boys’ volleyball champions Sengera SDA and Obambo Mixed who have dominated netball for many years were the biggest casualties as they were stripped off their crowns.

St Anne’s Sega were not spared either as they lost the girls’ volleyball title to Nyakach.

Sengera fell in straight sets of 24-20, 25-22 and 25-15 to Mogonga PAG to relinquish the regional and national titles.

Mogonga coach Jimmy Ogise said this was historical moment to qualify for the nationals for the first time.

“We have had wonderful support from the school management.

“Things have changed and we are taking the perfect route to the nationals,” said Ogise.

He said the secret behind the team’s victory has been teamwork and determination.

In the semis, Mogonga beat Chulaimbo 3-0 while Sengera beat Kandiege 3-2.

Girls’ volleyball Regional champions Sega Girls lost in the finals to Nyakach Girls 3-1 . Sega won the first set 25-21 before losing 19-25, 26-24 and 19-25 in the final three other sets.

Nyakach won the netball title following the 57-34 victory over Kadika Girls.

Nyakach coach Phoebe Ouma said they have been improving in the last four years having lost in the preliminaries during the 2017 regional games.